UPDATE 3-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
April 18 Cit Group Inc
* Cit announces early results of its previously announced cash tender offer of unsecured notes
* Cit group inc says to increase aggregate maximum principal amount of notes that may be accepted for purchase in tender offer from $950 million to $969 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba unlikely to make decision Thursday - source (Add more source, S&P comments)
* H2O Midstream acquires Permian Basin produced water assets from Encana Oil & Gas
* Outfront Media acquires Canadian Digital Billboard portfolio