BRIEF-WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container, Combined Container Industries
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
May 30 Citigroup Inc
* Citi announces sale of its fixed income analytics and index businesses to London Stock Exchange group
* transaction represents strategic business decision by Citi following an in-depth review process
* Citi announces sale of its fixed income analytics and index businesses to London Stock Exchange Group
* Sale for a total cash consideration of $685 million, subject to customary adjustments
* Transaction includes Citi's fixed income analytics platform, yield book, and Citi fixed income indices which include world government bond index
* Subject to regulatory clearance and other customary closing conditions, transaction is anticipated to close in second-half of 2017
* Citi made decision to divest businesses following a strategic review process
* Citi believes that LSEG is a partner that will optimize outcome for fixed income analytics and index businesses
* Citi's institutional clients group advised Citi on transaction
* Skadden, ARPS, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP served as legal advisor to Citi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WestRock to acquire assets from Island Container Corp and Combined Container Industries Llc
June 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
* Rexford Industrial acquires two properties for $35.9 million