UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 Citi Trends Inc -
* Announces expanded capital return program
* Expects to return approximately $30 million to stockholders over next 12 months
* Increases quarterly dividend by 33.3%
* Authorizes $25 million share repurchase program
* Authorizes $25 million share repurchase program
* A 33.3% increase in its quarterly dividend, from $0.06 to $0.08
* Company expects to fund new share repurchases from cash on hand
* Increase to quarterly dividend will begin with q2 dividend to be paid to stockholders in June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources