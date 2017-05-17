UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 17 Citi Trends Inc
* Citi Trends announces first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend
* Q1 same store sales rose 1 percent
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.68
* Q1 revenue $200 million
* Increases quarterly dividend by 33 percent to $0.08 per share
* Citi Trends Inc says results for the quarter negatively impacted by later tax refund disbursements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources