May 22 Citi Trends Inc

* Citi Trends, Inc. urges stockholders to vote “for” its director nominees on the blue proxy card

* Citi Trends Inc - board has committed to presenting proposal to declassify board in proxy statement for company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders

* Citi Trends Inc - board has committed to presenting proposal to declassify board in proxy statement for company's 2018 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: