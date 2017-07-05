BRIEF-Klövern acquires property in Uppsala for SEK 285 million
RENTAL VALUE AMOUNTS TO SEK 26 MLN AND ECONOMIC OCCUPANCY RATE IS 83 PER CENT
July 5 Citic Ltd
* Refers to announcement of CITIC & CITIC Telecom International dated 24 August 2015 in relation to CITIC Telecom's proposed acquisition of equity interest in CITIC networks
* As conditions precedent to acquisition have not been fulfilled, acquisition arrangement & share subscription agreement lapsed
* With lapse of deal, CITIC Telecom Group will review its collaboration with CITIC Network including provision of financial support
Lapse of acquisition and share subscription does not have any material adverse impact to CITIC Telecom Group and CITIC Limited as a whole
July 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1100 GMT on Thursday:
* Clarifies on news item "Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance to merge with co", "Shriram Capital's life, general insurance business to merge with IDFC"