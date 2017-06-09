BRIEF-Xplore Tech says compensation committee commenced review of co's compensation practices
* Xplore technologies corp says provided an update on its continued strategic realignment
June 9 Citic Guoan Information Industry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to unload 52 percent stake in unit's Tianjin subsidiary for 364 million yuan ($53.55 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2r2hfTC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7975 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fine Point Technologies - judge on New York County Supreme Court denied Hawaiian Telecommunications, motion to dismiss breach of contract claim filed by co
* Idt corp says agreed to sell its idt financial services holdings limited subsidiary to jar fintech limited