BRIEF-Wall Financial Corp reports Q1 earnings per share c$0.07
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
April 10 Citic Ltd:
* Inside Information Announcement - Legal Proceedings Involving The Company
* Market misconduct tribunal handed down its decision
* Decision stating no market misconduct within meaning of section 277(1) of securities and futures ordinance (cap. 571) took place
* Refer to announcement of securities and futures commission ( sfc) that sfc commenced proceedings, against co and five of its former executive directors
* Decision relating to publication of company's circular on 12 september 2008
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017
TORONTO, June 14 Home Capital Group Inc said on Wednesday it had agreed on a settlement with the Ontario Securities Commission and accepted responsibiity for misleading investors about problems with its mortgage underwriting procedures.