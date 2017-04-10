April 10 Citic Ltd:

* Inside Information Announcement - Legal Proceedings Involving The Company

* Market misconduct tribunal handed down its decision

* Decision stating no market misconduct within meaning of section 277(1) of securities and futures ordinance (cap. 571) took place

* Refer to announcement of securities and futures commission ( sfc) that sfc commenced proceedings, against co and five of its former executive directors

* Decision relating to publication of company's circular on 12 september 2008

Source text (bit.ly/2ojfDnO)

Further company coverage: