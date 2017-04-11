BRIEF-Goldbond Group says unit signed structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
April 11 Citic Securities Co Ltd
* Says March net profit at 906.1 million yuan ($131.30 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ouA3MZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9010 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Shanghai Goldbond entered into structured deposit agreement with China Minsheng Bank
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility