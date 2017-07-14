FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 bln
July 14, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Citigroup reports Q2 ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc

* Citigroup reports second quarter 2017 earnings per share of $1.28

* Quarterly ‍fixed income markets revenues of $3.2 billion in Q2 2017 decreased 6 percent

* ‍Allowance for loan losses was $12.0 billion at quarter end, or 1.88 percent of total loans, compared to $12.3 billion, or 1.96 percent of total loans​

* Quarterly ‍GCB revenues of $8.0 billion increased 5%​

* Quarterly ‍equity markets revenues of $691 million decreased 11%​

* Quarterly ‍ICG revenues of $9.2 billion increased 6%, driven by growth across all banking products​

* Citigroup CEO Corbat says ‍"During quarter, we saw continued momentum in our businesses, with loan and revenue growth across both sides of the house​" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

