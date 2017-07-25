FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Citigroup says expects to produce $20 bln in net income by 2020 - Presentation‍​
#Regulatory News - Americas
July 25, 2017 / 1:21 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-Citigroup says expects to produce $20 bln in net income by 2020 - Presentation‍​

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc:

* Says targets RoTCE of about 11 percent by 2020 ‍​- presentation

* Says targets efficiency ratio at low – 50 percent by 2020

* Says targets RoTCE Ex. DTA of about 13 percent by 2020​

* To generate $2.5 billion of annual efficiency savings by 2020 for reinvestment in franchise‍​‍​

* Says targets return on assets 90 bps – 110 bps by 2020

* Says to increase annual investment spend by about $1.5 billion by 2020

* Says expects to produce $20 billion in net income by 2020 - presentation

* Says targets 14 percent return on tangible common equity (RoTCE) over longer term - presentation

* Says expects to hit over longer-term 14 percent RoTCE target on earnings growth from consumer, institutional businesses

* Says targets total capital return $60 plus billion through 2020

* Says expects CCAR capital return of $20 plus billion in 2018 and 2019 ‍​

* Says expects CET1 capital ratio of 11.5 percent by year-end 2019 ‍​ Source text: (citi.us/2uVyTNQ) Further company coverage:

