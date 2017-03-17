March 17 Citizens Community Bancorp Inc
:
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc and Wells Financial Corp to
merge
* Citizens Community Bancorp Inc says stock and cash
transaction valued at approximately $39.8 million
* Says shareholders of wells will receive total
consideration of $51.00 per share
* Citizens Community Bancorp - expect merger to close early
in third calendar quarter of 2017, and to be accretive to
earnings in fiscal year 2018
* Citizens community- deal consideration consist of $41.31
in cash, balance will consist of 0.7636 shares of co's shares
for each share of wells stock
