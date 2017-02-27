UPDATE 3-Debt deal pushes short-dated Greek bond yields to lowest since 2014
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
Feb 27 Citizens Financial Group Inc:
* Citizens Financial Group announces pricing of $1.0 billion of Citizens Bank, N.A. Senior notes
* Citizens Financial Group Inc - pricing of senior unsecured notes offerings consisting of $700 million 2.250pct fixed-rate notes due 2020
* Pricing of senior unsecured notes offerings consisting of $300 million floating-rate notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices)
* Five Oaks Investment Corp. announces pricing of additional shares of common stock
HONG KONG, June 16 Creditors of struggling commodity trader Noble Group Ltd have agreed to offer a lifeline by pushing back a repayment deadline on a crucial credit line until October, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.