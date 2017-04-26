April 26 Citrix Systems Inc:
* Citrix reports first quarter financial results
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 from continuing
operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.44 from continuing operations
* Q1 revenue $663 million
* Sees fy 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $4.60 to $4.65
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees q2 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.97 to $1.00
from continuing operations excluding items
* Sees q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.70 to $0.74 from
continuing operations
* Sees fy 2017 gaap earnings per share $3.02 to $3.21 from
continuing operations
* Sees q2 2017 revenue $685 million to $695 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.95, revenue view $664.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.09, revenue view $695.2
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.65, revenue view $2.83
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
