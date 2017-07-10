BRIEF-Citrix Systems names David J. Henshall CEO

July 10 (Reuters) - Citrix Systems Inc

* David J. Henshall appointed president and chief executive officer

* Citrix announces leadership transition to accelerate cloud transformation, enhance profitability and return capital to shareholders

* Citrix Systems Inc - reaffirms guidance for Q2

* Mark M. Coyle to serve as interim chief financial officer

* Citrix Systems Inc - retained a search firm to assist in a search process to identify a permanent CFO

* Citrix Systems - board has also formed an operations and capital committee that will work with Citrix's management team and advise Citrix board

* Citrix Systems - operations & capital committee will be led by executive chairman Robert Calderoni, David Henshall, directors Jesse Cohn, Peter J. Sacripanti