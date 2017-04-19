April 19 City Holding Co
* City holding -sees provision for loan loss expense in q1
towards lower end of range composed of low reported for q1 of
2016 and high reported for q4 2016
* City holding co says expects to report slightly higher
net interest income for q1 of 2017
* City holding co says anticipates that q1 2017
non-interest expenses will increase less than 2.5% as compared
to q1 of 2016
* City holding co says expects to report diluted earnings
between $0.84 per share and $0.88 per share for q1 of 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: