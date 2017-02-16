Feb 16 City Lodge Hotels Ltd

* For six months ended Dec. 31, revenue up 5 percent to 791.3 million rand

* Normalised profit before tax for group increased by 3.7 pct to 275.2 million rand, for 6 months ended Dec. 31

* Gross interim dividend of 272.0 cents per share has been declared, 1.1 pct higher than previous year's interim dividend.

* Six-Month fully diluted HEPS at 455.8 cents versus 451.4 cents year earlier