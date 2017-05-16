Australia shares end higher; New Zealand hits record closing high
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for attractive dividend yields.
May 16 Citychamp Dartong Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.34 million) medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rbokEG
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8912 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 19 Australian shares rose on Monday, which much of the gains supplied by financials stocks sought for attractive dividend yields.
SHANGHAI, June 19 China stocks rose on Monday, with the blue-chip CSI300 index snapping a three-day losing streak, on signs that tight liquidity is easing and as fewer new listings are expected to come onto the market.
ABU DHABI, June 19 French gas and power group Engie SA has agreed to buy a 40 percent stake Dubai-listed National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) for 2.8 billion dirhams ($762.34 million) from Abu Dhabi's state investor Mubadala Investment Co. Engie will become Tabreed's second-biggest shareholder after Mubadala, which will retain a 42 percent stake in a deal that is subject to regulatory approval, the two companies said on Monday.