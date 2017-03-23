March 24 Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd :

* EB Investments, Pacific Timber and Bright Merit and Shenzhen Kangtian have entered into a disposal agreement

* Deal for RMB1.40 billion

* Sellers agreed to sell and Shenzhen Kangtian agreed to acquire entire equity interests of Seti Timber

* Expected that company would recognize unaudited gain on disposal of approximately HK$1 billion from disposal