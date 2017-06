April 20 CITYCON OYJ:

* GOOD START TO THE YEAR - EPRA EARNINGS GROWTH FUELED BY SWEDEN AND NORWAY

* Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME EUR 56.6 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 56.8 MILLION)

* Q1 DIRECT OPERATING PROFIT EUR 50.3 MILLION (REUTERS POLL: EUR 49.3 MILLION)

* FORECASTS 2017 DIRECT OPERATING PROFIT TO CHANGE BY EUR -7 TO 12 MILLION

* EXPECTS 2017 EPRA EARNINGS TO CHANGE BY EUR -13 TO 5 MILLION FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

* EXPECTS 2017 EPRA EPS (BASIC) TO BE EUR 0.155-0.175 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)