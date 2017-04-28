April 28Ciwen Media Co Ltd :

* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to decrease by 18.8 percent to increase by 2.8 percent, or to be 75 million yuan to 95 million yuan

* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 92.4 million yuan

* The reason for the forecast is lack of affirmed income of film business

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oXcMcf

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)