March 31 Ciwen Media Co Ltd:

* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to increase by 21.9 pct to 51.2 pct, or to be 25 million yuan to 31 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (20.5 million yuan)

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HBeUXA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)