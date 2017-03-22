March 22 Ck Hutchison Holdings Ltd

* FY total revenue HK$372.69 billion versus HK$ 396.09 billion year ago

* FY total net profit HK$33.01 billion versus HK$31.17 billion a year ago

* Final dividend per share HK$1.945

* Economic and political uncertainty continued to weigh on global growth through 2016

* "Cautious approach will be maintained along with rigorous cost discipline"

* "Looking ahead to 2017, Husky Energy will continue to maintain a healthy balance sheet to provide financial flexibility"

* "Strategically, retail division plans net openings of over 1,000 stores in 2017"

* "Growth would have been over 10% in recurring and reported EPS but for continuing declines in euro exchange rates, fall of sterling after Brexit vote "

* Cautiously optimistic about group's future prospects

* Market volatility, political and regulatory uncertainty and technological changes affecting many of group's businesses will continue in 2017

* Impact of Brexit negotiation, new US presidential policies and upcoming elections across Europe remain unknown

