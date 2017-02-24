BRIEF-Cerveau Technologies announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug
* Cerveau Technologies, Inc. announces FDA acceptance of investigational new drug (IND) for Tau Imaging Agent MK-6240
Feb 24 CKD Bio Corp :
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend at 400 won/share for FY 2016
* Says total dividend amount is 2.05 billion won
* Says dividend payable to shareholders of record on Dec. 31, 2016
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/s5fMzb
* Approved investment in convertible bonds issued by Saha Pathana Inter-Holding in proportion to its equity in Saha Pathana Inter-Holding for 398.7 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Celldex Therapeutics announces additions to the board of directors and senior management team