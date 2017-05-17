BRIEF-Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with Avidian Gold Inc.
* Marching Moose Capital Corp. Announces update on definitive agreement with avidian gold inc.
May 17 Claim Post Resources Inc:
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES
* CLAIM POST RESOURCES -INTENDS TO CONDUCT A NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF UP TO $3 MILLION
* Pratt & whitney canada - signed definitive agreement to supply its pw150 engine family powerplant; pw150c, to power avic aircraft ma700 aircraft
* Alight, inc. Announces series a funding round of $11 million including strategic investment by Caterpillar Venture Capital Inc.