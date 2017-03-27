March 27 Clairvest Group Inc:
* Clairvest announces agreement to sell LSNE
* Clairvest announces agreement to sell LSNE
* Clairvest Group Inc - should transaction close on
anticipated terms, Clairvest and CEP III expect to realize sale
proceeds of approximately US$80 million
* Says LSNE CEO Matt Halvorsen will remain a shareholder,
rolling equity alongside Permira
* Clairvest Group Inc - proposed transaction is expected to
close during quarter ended June 30, 2017
* Clairvest Group Inc - Wells Fargo Securities served as
exclusive financial advisor to LSNE
* Clairvest Group - has entered into an agreement to sell
its interest in lyophilization services of New England to a
company backed by Permira funds
* Clairvest Group says co, CEP III expect to realize sale
proceeds of approximately US$80 million, versus a fair value of
US$48.9 million at December 31, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: