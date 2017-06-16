Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 22
ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,993 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
June 16 Clariant AG
* Clariant to increase prices for Geko and Ecosil in europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
ZURICH, June 22 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,993 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
ZURICH, June 22 Novartis's investigational medicine canakinumab cut cardiovascular risk for people who had survived a heart attack, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday, citing a late-stage study.
ZURICH, June 22 Online pharmacy Zur Rose Group plans to raise up to around 230 million Swiss francs ($236.6 million) in an initial share sale, the Swiss company said on Thursday, with the cash to help grow operations including its DocMorris unit in Germany.