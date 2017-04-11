UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 11 Nikkei :
* Clarion Co will likely post around 10.5 billion yen in operating profit in fiscal 2017, with sales climbing about 5 percent to roughly 210 billion yen - Nikkei
* For FY ended March, Clarion expected to report 8% drop in sales to around 200 billion yen, with operating profit falling 10% to about 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2pqhZAZ) Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources