April 11 Nikkei :

* Clarion Co will likely post around 10.5 billion yen in operating profit in fiscal 2017, with sales climbing about 5 percent to roughly 210 billion yen - Nikkei

* For FY ended March, Clarion expected to report 8% drop in sales to around 200 billion yen, with operating profit falling 10% to about 10 billion yen - Nikkei Source text : (s.nikkei.com/2pqhZAZ) Further company coverage: