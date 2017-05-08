BRIEF-Lannett gets approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg, 1000 mg
* Lannett receives approval for niacin extended-release tablets USP, 500 mg and 1000 mg
May 8 Claris Lifesciences Ltd
* Says approved sale of shares of Otsuka Pharmaceutical India to Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory for $20 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seattle Genetics discontinues Phase 3 cascade trial of vadastuximab talirine (SGN-CD33A) in frontline acute myeloid leukemia
