BRIEF-Niko reports reports total sales volumes of 87 MMCFE/D in Q4
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
Feb 21 Clarocity Corp
* Clarocity corporation announces amended debt facility
* Clarocity corp says initial $4 million facility has been drawn down, co and stableview have agreed to increase amount available for drawdown to $6 million
* Clarocity corp - debentures will bear an interest rate of 15% per annum payable quarterly in cash or in common shares at option of stableview
* Clarocity corp - debentures will mature on September 21, 2019
* Clarocity - will issue up to aggregate amount of $2 million in principal amount of debentures at price of $1,000 per $1,000 principal amount of debenture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Niko Resources Ltd says total sales volumes in Q4 of fiscal 2017 of 87 MMCFE/D decreased from 99 mmcfe/d in fiscal 2016
* Laurentian Bank Of Canada announces offering of subordinated notes (NVCC)
WILMINGTON, Del., June 15 A clean energy group that has opposed a nuclear project in Georgia estimates the plant's cost has soared to $29 billion in the wake of the bankruptcy of the half-finished plant's contractor, Westinghouse Electric Co, a unit of Toshiba Corp