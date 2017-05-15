UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 15 Clas Ohlson AB
* Says sales increases by 1 pct in April to 527 MSEK (520). In local currencies, sales decreases by 1 pct
* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson April sales were seen up 1.3 percent, local-currency sales seen down 1.5 pct
* Says sales in April negatively affected by a calendar effect of about 7 percentage points, due to less trading days compared with the corresponding period previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources