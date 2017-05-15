May 15 Clas Ohlson AB

* Says sales increases by 1 pct in April to 527 MSEK (520). In local currencies, sales decreases by 1 pct

* Reuters poll: Clas Ohlson April sales were seen up 1.3 percent, local-currency sales seen down 1.5 pct

* Says sales in April negatively affected by a calendar effect of about 7 percentage points, due to less trading days compared with the corresponding period previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)