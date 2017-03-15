UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 15 Clas Ohlson AB
* Says Q3 sales increased by 9 pct to SEK 2,695 mln (2,482), 5 pct in local currencies
* Says Q3 operating profit increased by 2 pct to SEK 390 mln(382)
* Says we are also reporting our February sales today, which were negatively impacted by a calendar effect of 4 per cent, amounting to SEK 511 mln
* Says February sales increased by 3 pct to SEK 511 mln (495), unchanged in local currencies
* Says plans during 2017/18 to establish 10 to 15 new stores net
* Reuters poll: Q3 operating profit seen at SEK 389 mln, Feb sales at SEK 507 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources