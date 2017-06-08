UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 8 Clas Ohlson AB
* Q1 operating profit amounted to 17 mln SEK vs year-ago loss of 126 mln
* Q1 sales increased by 5 pct to 1,575 mln SEK
* Says sales in May increased by 5 pct to 566 mln SEK up 3 pct in local currencies
* Reuters poll-Clas Ohlson Q4 op result seen at -10 million SEK, sales at 1,575 million, May local currency sales seen up 4.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources