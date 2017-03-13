March 13 Classified Group Holdings Ltd :

* Expected to record a loss after tax not exceeding hk$14 million for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected to record a loss after tax not exceeding hk$14 million for year ended 31 december 2016

* Expected result due to decrease in revenue from existing restaurants as affected by sluggish economy in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: