June 6 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of waterworks products in the U.S.

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will become an independent company, wholly-owned by CD&R funds

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Jim Berges, CD&R partner, will serve as chairman of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Steve Leclair, who has served as president of waterworks since 2011, will become chief executive officer of waterworks

* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will continue to be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: