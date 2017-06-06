June 6 Clayton, Dubilier & Rice:
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice to acquire largest distributor of
waterworks products in the U.S.
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will become an
independent company, wholly-owned by CD&R funds
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Jim Berges, CD&R partner, will
serve as chairman of waterworks
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - Steve Leclair, who has served
as president of waterworks since 2011, will become chief
executive officer of waterworks
* Clayton, Dubilier & Rice - waterworks will continue to be
headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri
