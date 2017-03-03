BRIEF-GM plans to open new supplier park at its Arlington assembly
* General Motors says plans to open a new supplier park to support future vehicle production at its Arlington assembly
March 2 Clayton Williams Energy Inc:
* Clayton Williams Energy announces 2016 financial results and year-end reserves
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $1.49
* Q4 loss per share $1.54
* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Oil and gas sales for 4Q16, excluding amortized deferred revenues, increased $7.9 million to $46.6 million
* Clayton Williams Energy - Q4 oil, gas and ngl production in boe/d decreased 14% in 2016, to 13,652 boe/d, as compared to 15,818 boe/d in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dow up 0.08 pct, S&P down 0.09 pct, Nasdaq down 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce rate at which term loan bears interest