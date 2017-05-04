May 4 Clean Energy Fuels Corp:

* Clean Energy reports 85.1 million gallons delivered and revenue of $89.5 million for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40

* Q1 revenue $89.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.3 million

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Clean Energy Fuels Corp says delivered 85.1 million gallons in Q1 of 2017, a 9.8% increase from 77.5 million gallons delivered in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: