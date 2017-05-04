UPDATE 2-Clear Macron win whets appetite for French, South European bonds
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
May 4 Clean Energy Fuels Corp:
* Clean Energy reports 85.1 million gallons delivered and revenue of $89.5 million for first quarter of 2017
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.40
* Q1 revenue $89.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $94.3 million
* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Clean Energy Fuels Corp says delivered 85.1 million gallons in Q1 of 2017, a 9.8% increase from 77.5 million gallons delivered in Q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds Italian and Portuguese bond prices)
PARIS, June 19 Lockheed Martin signed an agreement with India's Tata Advanced Systems on Monday to produce F-16 fighter planes in India, pressing ahead with a plan to shift its Fort Worth, Texas plant to win billions of dollars worth of order from the Indian military.
* Dollar strengthens on Dudley comments (Updates with U.S. market open, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)