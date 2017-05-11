May 11 Lonestar West Inc
* Clean harbors signs definitive agreement to acquire
lonestar west inc.
* Lonestar west inc - deal for transaction valued at cad
$44.1 million,
* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders to receive cad
$0.72 per share
* Lonestar west inc - clean harbors expects acquisition will
be accretive in 2017, excluding one-time fees and
acquisition-related expenses
* Lonestar west inc - lonestar shareholders will receive cad
$0.72 per share and clean harbors will assume cad $22.3 million
in outstanding debt
* Lonestar west inc - board of directors of lonestar has
unanimously approved amalgamation
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: