BRIEF-Cleantech says formed special committee to engage in discussions with ECrent Capital

July 18 (Reuters) - Cleantech Solutions International Inc
* Cleantech solutions international forms a special committee and retains financial advisor to evaluate and discuss potential transactions
* Cleantech solutions international inc - all three members of special committee are unaffiliated with ecrent and not management members of company