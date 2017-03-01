BRIEF-Medequities Realty Trust to acquire skilled nursing facility from Prospect Medical Holdings
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
March 1 Cleantech Solutions International Inc :
* On Feb 24 filed certificate of change with secretary of state of Nevada which effected 1-for-4 reverse split of common stock
* Reverse split will become effective in marketplace, subject to Nasdaq approval, on March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mehj3z) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Medequities Realty Trust to acquire Skilled Nursing Facility from Prospect Medical Holdings for $10 million and initiates new relationship
WASHINGTON, June 15 The head of the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau accused congressional critics of relying on "misstatements" to criticize his agency, which was set up under former President Barack Obama to pursue bad behavior by financial institutions.
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares