BRIEF-Lonestar announces 30-day rate of 2,123 BOEPD for Brazos County Well
Wildcat B1H well has established a 30-day production rate of 2,123 barrels of oil equivalent per day
May 22 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc
* Clear channel airports renews contract with aeropuertos dominicanos siglo xxi, s.a., (aerodom) to provide comprehensive advertising programs to four airports in dominican republic
* Clear channel outdoor holdings inc - new contract went into effect april 1, 2017
Clear channel outdoor holdings inc - signed a new five-year partnership with aeropuertos dominicanos siglo xxi, s.a.
* Taylor Morrison Home Corporation announces public offering of class a common stock
Hancock Fabrics says on June 20, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order confirming co's second amended joint chapter 11 plan of liquidation