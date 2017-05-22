May 22 Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc

* Clear channel airports renews contract with aeropuertos dominicanos siglo xxi, s.a., (aerodom) to provide comprehensive advertising programs to four airports in dominican republic

* Clear channel outdoor holdings inc - new contract went into effect april 1, 2017

* Clear channel outdoor holdings inc - signed a new five-year partnership with aeropuertos dominicanos siglo xxi, s.a.