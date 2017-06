March 2 Clearford Water Systems Inc

* Has signed a $300,000 credit agreement with a Canadian chartered bank

* Clearford Water Systems provides update on long-term financing announces short-term bridge financing

* Agreement provides company with a $300,000 revolving loan to meet its short-term working capital requirements

* Loan is secured by a guarantee from company's chairman of board

* Clearford Water Systems Inc - final date for advances under this loan agreement has now been extended to March 15, 2017, from february 28, 2017