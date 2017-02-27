Feb 27 Clearside Biomedical Inc
* Initiated strategic realignment of research and
development resources from pre-clinical Axitinib development
program to DME clinical development program
* Realignment for Axitinib for treatment of wet AMD toward
ongoing clinical development program for dme
* No longer expects to submit an investigational new drug
application to U.S. Food and drug administration for axitinib
* trial results from other participants led co to reconsider
viability of further development of proprietary suspension
formulation of Axitinib
* Says plans to continue to investigate Axitinib and other
compounds for treatment of wet AMD
* Clearside will shift research and development resources
away from wet AMD towards its DME program
