BRIEF-Freddie Mac announces pricing of $198 mln multifamily small balance loan securitization
March 7 Clearstream Energy Services Inc
* Clearstream announces fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc qtrly revenue $72.9 million versus $89.0 million
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc expect for Q1 of 2017, revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis
* Qtrly loss per share from continuing operations, basic $0.06
* Clearstream Energy Services Inc- for Q1 of 2017, we expect revenue and EBITDA to be higher on both a year-over-year and sequential basis
* Signs contract with Empire State Development Corporation (ESD)and developers Related Companies and Vornado Realty Trust to convert farley post office building into transport hub in NYC, USA.
June 16 U.S. fashion retailer J. Crew Group Inc has won the support of more than 50 percent of its term loan holders for a deal to trim its $2.1 billion debt load and push back deadlines to repay some of it by two years, the company said on Friday.