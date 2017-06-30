BRIEF-ShiftPixy shares open at $6.30 in debut on Nasdaq
* ShiftPixy Inc shares open at $6.30 in debut on the Nasdaq versus IPO price of $6.00 per share Further company coverage:
June 30 Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $115.0 million - SEC Filing
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Wedbush Pacgrow and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO
* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2trp6yz]
* ShiftPixy Inc shares open at $6.30 in debut on the Nasdaq versus IPO price of $6.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Byline bancorp inc shares open at $20.35 in debut on the nyse versus ipo price of $19.00 per share
* Accelerated Pharma Inc now sees IPO of 1.5 million units consisting of common stock and two Series A warrants - sec filing