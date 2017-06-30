June 30 Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc files for U.S. IPO of up to $115.0 million - SEC Filing

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Wedbush Pacgrow and BTIG are underwriters to the IPO

* Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc - Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating SEC registration fee Source text: [bit.ly/2trp6yz]