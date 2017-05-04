May 4 CLERE AG

* Announced on Wednesday intention to delist Clere shares, compensation offer announced by main shareholder at the minimum legal price

* Has decided to apply for the revocation of the listing of the company's shares for trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (delisting), subject to the occurrence of new, preclusive circumstances

* Has come to the conclusion that the use of the stock exchange listing of the CLERE AG shares no longer justifies the expenses incurred

* Concluded a delisting agreement with its main shareholder, Elector GmbH, which currently holds 33.19 pct of the CLERE AG shares

* Elector GmbH has informed to make the delisting purchase offer at the minimum legal price