BRIEF-Copersucar says rains in Brazil's center-south may cut cane crushing
* Brazil's sugar and ethanol merchant Copersucar says Alvean, its joint venture with Cargill, increased sugar sourcing in Brazil adding volumes from independent sugar mills
June 2 Cleveland Biolabs Inc:
* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - On May 29, John Szydlo notified co that he will resign as company's principal financial officer, effective June 16
* Cleveland Biolabs Inc - Yakov Kogan, company's chief executive officer, will serve as interim principal financial officer Source text:(bit.ly/2rAxw5r) Further company coverage:
* Dominion Energy Inc - completes decommissioning milestone at kewaunee power station
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.