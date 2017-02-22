BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Cleveland Biolabs Inc
* Cleveland Biolabs reports 2016 financial results and development progress
* Q4 loss per share $0.11
* Q4 revenue $1.0 million versus $1.3 million
* Cleveland Biolabs - as of Dec 31, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments estimated to fund operations for at least one year beyond filing of form 10-k Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Photo release-Huntington Ingalls Industries awarded $3 billion to build Amphibious Assault Ship Bougainville (lha 8)
* Seanergy Maritime Holdings - on May 24, 2017, co entered up to $18.0 million term loan with Amsterdam Trade Bank N.V