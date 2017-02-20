Feb 20 Clientèle Limited:
* Six month diluted headline earnings per share increased by
10 pct to 66.45 cents
* Six month annualised return on average shareholders'
interest of 55 pct
* Six months net insurance premiums increased by 7 pct to
r924.7 million
* Six month value of new business of r246.7 million
* Six month recurring embedded value earnings of r340.0
million
* Six month annualised recurring return on embedded value of
13.9 pct
* Immediate focus is on reducing withdrawals and increasing
production volumes, with aim of returning these to expected
levels
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)