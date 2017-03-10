BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Cliffs Natural Resources Inc:
* Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. Announces increase in maximum payment amount with respect to tender offers for certain of its unsecured notes
* Cliffs Natural Resources - increased maximum payment amount to up to $500.0 million in aggregate purchase price
* Extended expiration time for tender offers to midnight, new york city time, at end of day on march 23, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.